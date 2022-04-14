1,216 Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

NXTG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,064. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

