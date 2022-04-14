12,175 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Cross Research decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

