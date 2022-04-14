13,295 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $263,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 354,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $119.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

