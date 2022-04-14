$14.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $14.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.27. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $6.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $63.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.46 to $69.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $80.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 106 shares of company stock valued at $129,768 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $883,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,462.25. 22,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,263.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,236.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

