14,825 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Acquired by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 705,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,660. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

