1,972 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

