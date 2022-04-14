1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Tops $685,378.78

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $685,378.78 and approximately $4,915.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.