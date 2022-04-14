1Spatial (LON:SPA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.85

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.85 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 39.57 ($0.52). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 119,671 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.84. The company has a market cap of £45.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28.
1Spatial Company Profile (LON:SPA)
