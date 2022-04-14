$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.07.

PII stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.61. 20,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.43. Polaris has a 12 month low of $99.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

