$2.33 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will announce $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.40. Waters reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $298.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $292.24 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

