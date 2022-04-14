$203.82 Million in Sales Expected for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) to post $203.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.43 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $194.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 754,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,988,000 after buying an additional 23,842,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 5,507.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,344,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $11,597,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth $7,551,000.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

