21,986 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,986 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in VMware by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

