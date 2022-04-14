$222.95 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will post $222.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the lowest is $217.00 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $224.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $881.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.40 million to $901.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $929.89 million, with estimates ranging from $906.11 million to $953.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,805. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.
About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
