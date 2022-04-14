$222.95 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will post $222.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the lowest is $217.00 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $224.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $881.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.40 million to $901.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $929.89 million, with estimates ranging from $906.11 million to $953.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,805. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

