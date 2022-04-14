2,303 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LCI Industries by 150.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCII. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCII stock opened at $106.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

