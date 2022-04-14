$24.40 Million in Sales Expected for Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full year sales of $171.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $177.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $357.35 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $380.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENJY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENJY. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,506. Enjoy Technology has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $375.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

