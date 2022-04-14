2,574 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.
STIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.12. 1,350,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,936. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $107.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53.
