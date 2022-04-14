25,968 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,755. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

