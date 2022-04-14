$26.01 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will announce $26.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.01 million to $27.71 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $108.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $113.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $115.31 million, with estimates ranging from $103.91 million to $124.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 780,285 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,983,000. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.3% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.81. 233,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $516.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.75. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

