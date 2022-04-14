299 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 56.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $520.67 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $486.74 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $572.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

