2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 7.8%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.33. 30,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,459,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $986.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

