$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.02. 16,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,998. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.55. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $187.10 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

