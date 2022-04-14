317,000 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.41% of Poshmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at about $141,886,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,537 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 148.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 644,230 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 224.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 354,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 920.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 411,168 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366 in the last three months.

POSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

