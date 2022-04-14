36,990 Shares in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

