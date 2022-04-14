$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $21.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $21.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.08 billion to $25.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baidu.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.28.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.41. 110,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,209. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $222.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baidu by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after purchasing an additional 272,633 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

