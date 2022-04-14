42,000 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.