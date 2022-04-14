4,285 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after buying an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after acquiring an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.14. 2,659,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

