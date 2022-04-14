4,565 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 280,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.