5,205 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

PNW stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

