$61.48 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $61.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the lowest is $60.60 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $253.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.61 million to $257.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $273.77 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,438. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

