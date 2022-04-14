$61.48 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) will post sales of $61.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the lowest is $60.60 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $253.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.61 million to $257.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $273.77 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,438. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.