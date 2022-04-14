$656.35 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) to post sales of $656.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.70 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.41. 5,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,712. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average of $153.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

