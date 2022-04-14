710 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $430,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.52. 43,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.09 and its 200 day moving average is $298.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $261.48 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

