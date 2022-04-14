81,205 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 168.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,907 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $26.19 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

