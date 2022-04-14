8PAY (8PAY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $869,713.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.31 or 0.07495352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.00 or 0.99996042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040909 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

