8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $638,787.69 and approximately $10,673.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002278 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004329 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000227 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

