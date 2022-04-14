$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to post $9.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30,100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.33 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $7.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.08. 152,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a PE ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 2.03. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 415,037 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.