$9.33 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.83 million and the highest is $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.43 million to $37.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.04 million to $44.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.73.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 259,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,566. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.