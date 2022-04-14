9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,798.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 130,155 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 835.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

