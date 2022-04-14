9,933 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

