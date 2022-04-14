9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the March 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 9F during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 9F during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of 9F by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 283,231 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JFU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 179,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,788. 9F has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

