A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target Cut to 21,741.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16,206.67.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,472. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.