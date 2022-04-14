AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $158.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
