Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.79

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.79 and traded as high as C$19.05. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.98, with a volume of 2,917 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.72 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.79.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$25.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.57%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

