Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.92.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Accolade has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Accolade by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

