Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.92.
NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Accolade has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $55.47.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Accolade by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
