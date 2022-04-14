Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

