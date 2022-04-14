Aclarion, Inc. (ACONU) Announces April 22nd IPO

Aclarion, Inc. (ACONU) is planning to raise $11 million in an IPO on Friday, April 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,000,000 shares at a price of $4.50-$6.50 per share.

In the last year, Aclarion, Inc. generated $60,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $5 million. The company has a market-cap of $41 million.

Maxim Group served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Aclarion, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This IPO is a unit offering. IPOScoop has NO CALL on unit IPOs. Aclarion, Inc. downsized its unit IPO in an S-1/A filing dated April 1, 2022, to 2.0 million units, down from 2.27 million units, and kept the price range at $4.50 to $6.50 to raise $11 million – down from its previously estimated IPO proceeds of $12.49 million.) Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), and a proprietary biomarker to optimize clinical treatments. Aclarion’s technology addresses the $134.5B U.S. low back and neck pain market, which according to a 2020 JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) article is now the most costly healthcare condition in the United States. The company is currently utilizing Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) to assist in quality control processes that flag spectroscopy data indicative of a poor MRS study. The use of AI in this application is early in its development cycle and is expected to evolve with further research and development. The company is also researching the application of AI and machine learning platforms to analyze both the raw spectroscopy data and the post-processed signal to evaluate whether AI platforms can more efficiently and more effectively associate MRS data with clinical outcomes. The use of AI in this application is aspirational and we intend this type of AI research and development to be an ongoing process applied not only to the various treatment paths associated with back pain, such as conservative therapies, regenerative and cell therapies and surgical intervention, but also to potentially expand into other clinical explorations involving the diagnosis of brain, breast and prostate tumors. The company, which has limited sales to date, is addressing this market by initially focusing on improving the outcomes of surgical interventions to treat low back pain. In this initial application, Aclarion technology is intended to assist surgeons in determining the optimal surgical procedure for a patient undergoing surgery for pain isolated to their lumbar spine (the “lumbar spine” is comprised of the five (5) lower vertebrae, L-1 to L-5). We then intend to add additional applications of our technology targeting the management of large segments of low back pain patients from the point of initial MRI through to episode resolution. We believe this will expand the use of our technology to low back pain patients undergoing conservative therapies such as physical therapy or biologic and cell therapies aimed at regenerating the lumbar discs. The core technology Aclarion employs is MR Spectroscopy. The patient experience when undergoing an MRS exam is exactly like that of a standard MRI, with the exception of an additional 3-5 minutes for each disc undergoing a spectroscopy exam. Whereas a standard MRI produces a signal that is converted into anatomical images, an MRS produces a signal that is converted into a waveform that identifies the chemical composition of tissues. Just like with standard MRI’s, the data from spectroscopy is useless without technologies that can process the data. Aclarion has developed proprietary signal processing software that transforms spectroscopy data into clear biomarkers. These biomarkers, which are exclusively licensed from the University of California, San Francisco (“UCSF”), are the key data inputs for our proprietary algorithms that, when applied, determine if an intervertebral disc is consistent with pain. Our patent portfolio includes 21 U.S. Patents, 17 Foreign Patents, 6 pending U.S. patent applications, and 7 pending Foreign patent application, including patents and patent applications exclusively licensed from UCSF. (Note: Revenue and net loss are for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.) “.

Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and has 6 employees. The company is located at 951 Mariners Island Blvd, Suite 300 San Mateo, California 94404 and can be reached via phone at (650) 241-1741 or on the web at http://www.aclarion.com/.

