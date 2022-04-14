ACoconut Market Cap Reaches $354,709.73 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. ACoconut has a market cap of $354,709.73 and $48,732.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00023723 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.