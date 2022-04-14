Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.0075.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Acrow Formwork and Construction Services alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Boland sold 145,537 shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.38), for a total transaction of A$75,388.17 ($55,843.09). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 122,030 shares of company stock worth $63,367.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, such as Acrowform aluminum panels; GASS table forms; cuplok; conventional systems; and scaffolding systems comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, and ring-lok and quickstage scaffolding products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.