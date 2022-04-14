Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,956. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

