ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $393.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.17. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

