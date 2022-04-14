Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $431.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.24.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

